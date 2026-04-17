Volumes jump at Nava Ltd counter
Nava Ltd saw volume of 143.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.03 lakh shares
MMTC Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Ircon International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 April 2026.
Nava Ltd saw volume of 143.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.62% to Rs.711.80. Volumes stood at 2.72 lakh shares in the last session.
MMTC Ltd saw volume of 861.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.39% to Rs.68.34. Volumes stood at 65.21 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 224.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.60% to Rs.276.50. Volumes stood at 16.09 lakh shares in the last session.
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd witnessed volume of 834.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.77% to Rs.311.38. Volumes stood at 418.5 lakh shares in the last session.
Ircon International Ltd witnessed volume of 367.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.01% to Rs.155.20. Volumes stood at 55.44 lakh shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 3:04 PM IST