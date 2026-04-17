Volumes jump at Nava Ltd counter

Nava Ltd saw volume of 143.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.03 lakh shares

MMTC Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Ircon International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 April 2026.

Nava Ltd saw volume of 143.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.62% to Rs.711.80. Volumes stood at 2.72 lakh shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd saw volume of 861.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.39% to Rs.68.34. Volumes stood at 65.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 224.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.60% to Rs.276.50. Volumes stood at 16.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd witnessed volume of 834.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.77% to Rs.311.38. Volumes stood at 418.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Ircon International Ltd witnessed volume of 367.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.01% to Rs.155.20. Volumes stood at 55.44 lakh shares in the last session.