Volumes jump at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter
New India Assurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 720.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 84.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.53 lakh shares
Bata India Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Redington Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 June 2026.
New India Assurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 720.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 84.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.91% to Rs.181.86. Volumes stood at 20.02 lakh shares in the last session.
Bata India Ltd witnessed volume of 27.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.94% to Rs.725.60. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 64.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.56% to Rs.563.40. Volumes stood at 7.31 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
Redington Ltd notched up volume of 338.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.67% to Rs.270.51. Volumes stood at 82.8 lakh shares in the last session.
Carborundum Universal Ltd notched up volume of 17.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.22% to Rs.1,189.30. Volumes stood at 5.43 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 2:51 PM IST