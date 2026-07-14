Volumes jump at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd saw volume of 184.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 67.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.75 lakh shares
Biocon Ltd, SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 July 2026.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd saw volume of 184.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 67.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.75 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.02% to Rs.341.95. Volumes stood at 8.17 lakh shares in the last session.
Biocon Ltd recorded volume of 386.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.67% to Rs.438.35. Volumes stood at 75.05 lakh shares in the last session.
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd registered volume of 52.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.05% to Rs.631.40. Volumes stood at 10.02 lakh shares in the last session.
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Cartrade Tech Ltd saw volume of 32.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.90% to Rs.2,908.50. Volumes stood at 5.8 lakh shares in the last session.
IDBI Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 461.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 101.82 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.76% to Rs.87.23. Volumes stood at 68.77 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 2:50 PM IST