Volumes jump at Paradeep Phosphates Ltd counter
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd witnessed volume of 1470.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 61.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.81 lakh shares
DCM Shriram Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Devyani International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 July 2026.
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd witnessed volume of 1470.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 61.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.68% to Rs.156.86. Volumes stood at 44.44 lakh shares in the last session.
DCM Shriram Ltd saw volume of 22.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 45.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50321 shares. The stock increased 1.72% to Rs.1,068.00. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.
Firstsource Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 411.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.93 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.63% to Rs.293.65. Volumes stood at 29.16 lakh shares in the last session.
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Jupiter Wagons Ltd saw volume of 101.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.45 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.35% to Rs.261.25. Volumes stood at 2.88 lakh shares in the last session.
Devyani International Ltd registered volume of 266.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.51% to Rs.118.85. Volumes stood at 7.99 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:50 PM IST