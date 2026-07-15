Volumes jump at Patanjali Foods Ltd counter
Patanjali Foods Ltd saw volume of 706.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22.42 lakh shares
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, SignatureGlobal India Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 July 2026.
Patanjali Foods Ltd saw volume of 706.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22.42 lakh shares. The stock dropped 14.91% to Rs.346.80. Volumes stood at 27.82 lakh shares in the last session.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 431.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.95 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.87% to Rs.385.35. Volumes stood at 211.34 lakh shares in the last session.
L&T Technology Services Ltd notched up volume of 20.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.58 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.56% to Rs.3,509.20. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.
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SignatureGlobal India Ltd registered volume of 55.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.39% to Rs.850.40. Volumes stood at 3.93 lakh shares in the last session.
Aarti Industries Ltd clocked volume of 37.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.67% to Rs.500.80. Volumes stood at 5.2 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 3:04 PM IST