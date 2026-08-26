Volumes jump at Phoenix Mills Ltd counter
Phoenix Mills Ltd saw volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7623 shares
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd, CIE Automotive India Ltd, Sagility Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 August 2026.
Phoenix Mills Ltd saw volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7623 shares. The stock increased 0.14% to Rs.1,933.30. Volumes stood at 5576 shares in the last session.
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd clocked volume of 73.31 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.79% to Rs.37.11. Volumes stood at 32.67 lakh shares in the last session.
CIE Automotive India Ltd notched up volume of 2.34 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40017 shares. The stock slipped 0.85% to Rs.393.00. Volumes stood at 13777 shares in the last session.
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Sagility Ltd witnessed volume of 38.67 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.83% to Rs.44.70. Volumes stood at 13.78 lakh shares in the last session.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd notched up volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31286 shares. The stock rose 1.84% to Rs.1,901.35. Volumes stood at 18030 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 11:04 AM IST