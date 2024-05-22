Volumes jump at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

PNC Infratech Ltd saw volume of 170.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.64 lakh shares

General Insurance Corporation of India, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 May 2024.

PNC Infratech Ltd saw volume of 170.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.64 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.98% to Rs.531.00. Volumes stood at 8.97 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India notched up volume of 132.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.80 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.41% to Rs.380.60. Volumes stood at 7.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd clocked volume of 66.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.20% to Rs.262.25. Volumes stood at 9.76 lakh shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 99.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.60% to Rs.246.95. Volumes stood at 12.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 23.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.48% to Rs.1,968.90. Volumes stood at 3.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News