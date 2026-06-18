Volumes jump at Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd counter
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd saw volume of 6.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 320.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1937 shares
Vedant Fashions Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Devyani International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 June 2026.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd saw volume of 6.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 320.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1937 shares. The stock increased 0.05% to Rs.9,003.75. Volumes stood at 938 shares in the last session.
Vedant Fashions Ltd recorded volume of 3.84 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 35.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10922 shares. The stock gained 1.59% to Rs.419.60. Volumes stood at 1482 shares in the last session.
New India Assurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 15.25 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75296 shares. The stock increased 13.73% to Rs.187.65. Volumes stood at 2.14 lakh shares in the last session.
Supreme Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13500 shares. The stock gained 0.64% to Rs.3,539.55. Volumes stood at 4820 shares in the last session.
Devyani International Ltd registered volume of 58.8 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.14 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.94% to Rs.111.05. Volumes stood at 1.97 lakh shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 11:05 AM IST