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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd witnessed volume of 2.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 48.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4581 shares

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 June 2026.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd witnessed volume of 2.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 48.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4581 shares. The stock dropped 0.02% to Rs.1,407.80. Volumes stood at 2927 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd clocked volume of 75.59 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.39% to Rs.217.50. Volumes stood at 99973 shares in the last session.

 

Can Fin Homes Ltd registered volume of 38787 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9075 shares. The stock rose 5.00% to Rs.876.80. Volumes stood at 36075 shares in the last session.

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Eicher Motors Ltd saw volume of 53398 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23157 shares. The stock dropped 4.15% to Rs.7,130.95. Volumes stood at 34917 shares in the last session.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd registered volume of 121.36 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62.82 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.17% to Rs.42.51. Volumes stood at 31.58 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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