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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd saw volume of 157.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.53 lakh shares

PB Fintech Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd, Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 July 2026.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd saw volume of 157.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.98% to Rs.485.25. Volumes stood at 2.07 lakh shares in the last session.

 

PB Fintech Ltd notched up volume of 216.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.92 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.06% to Rs.1,597.00. Volumes stood at 8.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 503.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.23% to Rs.510.50. Volumes stood at 392.67 lakh shares in the last session.

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Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd witnessed volume of 63.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.82 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.67% to Rs.252.73. Volumes stood at 9.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 327.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44.69 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.21% to Rs.91.50. Volumes stood at 31.19 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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