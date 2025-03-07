Friday, March 07, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes jump at Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd saw volume of 210.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.80 lakh shares

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 March 2025.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd saw volume of 210.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.66% to Rs.138.23. Volumes stood at 12.07 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd registered volume of 59.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.48% to Rs.948.95. Volumes stood at 26 lakh shares in the last session.

Inox Wind Ltd recorded volume of 532.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.36% to Rs.170.60. Volumes stood at 45.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 82.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.39% to Rs.1,583.00. Volumes stood at 5.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd clocked volume of 129.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.89% to Rs.588.75. Volumes stood at 85.59 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

