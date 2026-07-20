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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Supreme Petrochem Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Supreme Petrochem Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Supreme Petrochem Ltd witnessed volume of 10.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38795 shares

Indian Overseas Bank, Gabriel India Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Gallantt Ispat Ltd. are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 July 2026.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd witnessed volume of 10.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38795 shares. The stock increased 2.85% to Rs.713.70. Volumes stood at 77918 shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank witnessed volume of 222.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.75 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.72% to Rs.35.11. Volumes stood at 16.65 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Gabriel India Ltd notched up volume of 33.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.04% to Rs.1,403.90. Volumes stood at 2.98 lakh shares in the last session.

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Punjab National Bank registered volume of 1019.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 162.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.82% to Rs.111.93. Volumes stood at 141.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. recorded volume of 3.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72040 shares. The stock lost 4.59% to Rs.621.80. Volumes stood at 87901 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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