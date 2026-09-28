Monday, September 28, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 691.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.05 lakh shares

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, SignatureGlobal India Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 September 2026.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 691.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.63% to Rs.36.38. Volumes stood at 17.75 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 3.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59839 shares. The stock gained 3.11% to Rs.2,903.40. Volumes stood at 15380 shares in the last session.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd witnessed volume of 13.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.17 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.10% to Rs.780.20. Volumes stood at 3.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock market crash

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, down 1,000 pts, Nifty below 22,800; RIL hits 52-week low

Gold and silver ETFs

Gold, silver ETFs tumble up to 4% as precious metals melt on rising yields

Asiad 2026 Day 9 LIVE UPDATES: Check Indian athlete in action here

Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: India eye more medals from athletics; events begins at 3 PM IST

Delhi Winter Pollution Plan: Construction Ban, Higher Parking Fees

Delhi pollution curbs: Parking fees to double, 50% staff to work from home

Akasa Air

Akasa Air says no impact on safety after Boeing flags 737 MAX glitch

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd notched up volume of 29.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.47 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.26% to Rs.1,531.10. Volumes stood at 4.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd notched up volume of 188.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.29% to Rs.170.01. Volumes stood at 32.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PVR Inox Ltd slips for fifth straight session

PVR Inox Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd drops for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd slips for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.43%, up for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.43%, up for fifth straight session

Nifty slips below 22,800; metal shares decline

Nifty slips below 22,800; metal shares decline

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEBank Holiday ListBank Strike PostponedAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyStocks to WatchStocks to BuyStock market crash TodayNifty PSU Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 2:50 PM IST