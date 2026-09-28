Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 691.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.05 lakh shares

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, SignatureGlobal India Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 September 2026.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 691.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.63% to Rs.36.38. Volumes stood at 17.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 3.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59839 shares. The stock gained 3.11% to Rs.2,903.40. Volumes stood at 15380 shares in the last session.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd witnessed volume of 13.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.17 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.10% to Rs.780.20. Volumes stood at 3.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd notched up volume of 29.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.47 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.26% to Rs.1,531.10. Volumes stood at 4.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd notched up volume of 188.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.29% to Rs.170.01. Volumes stood at 32.45 lakh shares in the last session.

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