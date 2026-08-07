Volumes jump at Travel Food Services Ltd counter

Travel Food Services Ltd witnessed volume of 11.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28483 shares

Siemens Energy India Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, EIH Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 August 2026.

Travel Food Services Ltd witnessed volume of 11.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28483 shares. The stock increased 6.87% to Rs.1,429.10. Volumes stood at 80581 shares in the last session.

Siemens Energy India Ltd notched up volume of 66.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.68% to Rs.3,664.70. Volumes stood at 2.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd saw volume of 31.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.73 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.09% to Rs.694.40. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd clocked volume of 12.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.45% to Rs.307.90. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd saw volume of 184.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25.70 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.31% to Rs.250.25. Volumes stood at 21.44 lakh shares in the last session.

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