Volumes jump at Travel Food Services Ltd counter
Travel Food Services Ltd witnessed volume of 11.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28483 shares
Siemens Energy India Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, EIH Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 August 2026.
Travel Food Services Ltd witnessed volume of 11.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28483 shares. The stock increased 6.87% to Rs.1,429.10. Volumes stood at 80581 shares in the last session.
Siemens Energy India Ltd notched up volume of 66.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.68% to Rs.3,664.70. Volumes stood at 2.99 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd saw volume of 31.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.73 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.09% to Rs.694.40. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
EIH Ltd clocked volume of 12.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.45% to Rs.307.90. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd saw volume of 184.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25.70 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.31% to Rs.250.25. Volumes stood at 21.44 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST