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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Tube Investments of India Ltd witnessed volume of 36.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.18 lakh shares

Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Prime Focus Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 August 2026.

Tube Investments of India Ltd witnessed volume of 36.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.09% to Rs.2,963.20. Volumes stood at 3.38 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Action Construction Equipment Ltd recorded volume of 14.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.45% to Rs.1,185.50. Volumes stood at 2.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Zen Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 18.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.73% to Rs.1,990.00. Volumes stood at 3.88 lakh shares in the last session.

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Welspun Living Ltd saw volume of 466.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 109.54 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.33% to Rs.178.80. Volumes stood at 107.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Prime Focus Ltd registered volume of 19.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.81% to Rs.287.20. Volumes stood at 3.58 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 2:50 PM IST