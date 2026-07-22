Volumes jump at TVS Holdings Ltd counter

TVS Holdings Ltd witnessed volume of 2633 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 248 shares

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, Trident Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 July 2026.

TVS Holdings Ltd witnessed volume of 2633 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 248 shares. The stock increased 3.62% to Rs.14,772.15. Volumes stood at 620 shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 26.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.11% to Rs.382.60. Volumes stood at 11.43 lakh shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd notched up volume of 27304 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3832 shares. The stock rose 4.99% to Rs.4,516.70. Volumes stood at 10667 shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd clocked volume of 31.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.39% to Rs.25.74. Volumes stood at 3.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Bandhan Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 39.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.80 lakh shares. The stock dropped 15.27% to Rs.176.75. Volumes stood at 4.8 lakh shares in the last session.

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