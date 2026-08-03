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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Urban Company Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Urban Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Urban Company Ltd saw volume of 791.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 66.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.92 lakh shares

Blue Dart Express Ltd, Clean Science & Technology Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 August 2026.

Urban Company Ltd saw volume of 791.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 66.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.07% to Rs.147.59. Volumes stood at 12.4 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Blue Dart Express Ltd witnessed volume of 5.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19289 shares. The stock increased 6.65% to Rs.5,503.50. Volumes stood at 39069 shares in the last session.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd witnessed volume of 32.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.20% to Rs.764.85. Volumes stood at 2.14 lakh shares in the last session.

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Muthoot Finance Ltd notched up volume of 78.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.63 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.60% to Rs.2,882.50. Volumes stood at 12.85 lakh shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd registered volume of 37.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.78% to Rs.1,942.80. Volumes stood at 8.83 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 2:50 PM IST