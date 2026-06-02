Volumes jump at UTI Asset Management Company Ltd counter
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd witnessed volume of 5.66 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 40.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13965 shares
Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 June 2026.
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd witnessed volume of 5.66 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 40.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13965 shares. The stock increased 0.47% to Rs.934.75. Volumes stood at 62036 shares in the last session.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd saw volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10616 shares. The stock increased 0.86% to Rs.1,083.25. Volumes stood at 16722 shares in the last session.
Zensar Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 3.41 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22388 shares. The stock gained 5.92% to Rs.523.30. Volumes stood at 30024 shares in the last session.
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Bajaj Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 48.8 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.98 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.92% to Rs.871.85. Volumes stood at 2.93 lakh shares in the last session.
Sonata Software Ltd saw volume of 3.36 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29260 shares. The stock increased 7.15% to Rs.285.50. Volumes stood at 35427 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 11:16 AM IST