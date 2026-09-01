Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter
Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 8.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 84.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10245 shares
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Graphite India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 September 2026.
Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 8.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 84.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10245 shares. The stock increased 5.98% to Rs.605.15. Volumes stood at 14610 shares in the last session.
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd clocked volume of 3.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20566 shares. The stock gained 0.06% to Rs.618.10. Volumes stood at 9269 shares in the last session.
Gland Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16181 shares. The stock gained 0.15% to Rs.2,892.50. Volumes stood at 3790 shares in the last session.
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Godrej Agrovet Ltd clocked volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39338 shares. The stock gained 8.74% to Rs.669.20. Volumes stood at 11280 shares in the last session.
Graphite India Ltd witnessed volume of 3.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56961 shares. The stock increased 5.14% to Rs.738.75. Volumes stood at 64011 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 11:16 AM IST