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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 237.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 125.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.90 lakh shares

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Graphite India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 September 2026.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 237.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 125.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.68% to Rs.598.85. Volumes stood at 4.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 15.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75016 shares. The stock gained 7.44% to Rs.2,704.80. Volumes stood at 92549 shares in the last session.

 

Engineers India Ltd witnessed volume of 501.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.35% to Rs.278.50. Volumes stood at 62.49 lakh shares in the last session.

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Usha Martin Ltd clocked volume of 37.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.96 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.91% to Rs.503.50. Volumes stood at 4.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd recorded volume of 58.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.96% to Rs.730.35. Volumes stood at 8.53 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 3:31 PM IST