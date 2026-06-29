Volumes jump at Welspun Corp Ltd counter
Welspun Corp Ltd saw volume of 5.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 25.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22053 shares
LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 June 2026.
Welspun Corp Ltd saw volume of 5.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 25.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22053 shares. The stock increased 1.23% to Rs.1,473.40. Volumes stood at 29052 shares in the last session.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 3.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34220 shares. The stock slipped 0.17% to Rs.548.85. Volumes stood at 48833 shares in the last session.
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd registered volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27824 shares. The stock rose 4.36% to Rs.649.25. Volumes stood at 9738 shares in the last session.
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Concord Biotech Ltd recorded volume of 90347 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14565 shares. The stock lost 0.19% to Rs.1,281.60. Volumes stood at 8034 shares in the last session.
Indus Towers Ltd witnessed volume of 4.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74378 shares. The stock dropped 1.02% to Rs.389.00. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 11:31 AM IST