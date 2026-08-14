Volumes jump at Welspun Living Ltd counter

Welspun Living Ltd witnessed volume of 645.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.52 lakh shares

LG Electronics India Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 August 2026.

Welspun Living Ltd witnessed volume of 645.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.89% to Rs.164.45. Volumes stood at 20.32 lakh shares in the last session.

LG Electronics India Ltd notched up volume of 87.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.67% to Rs.1,715.10. Volumes stood at 4.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd recorded volume of 177.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.06 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.54% to Rs.506.00. Volumes stood at 25.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd registered volume of 53.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.48% to Rs.608.15. Volumes stood at 1.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 31.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.79 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.34% to Rs.206.99. Volumes stood at 11.69 lakh shares in the last session.

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