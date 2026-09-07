Volumes jump at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

Zydus Wellness Ltd witnessed volume of 3.11 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18331 shares

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd, Indian Hotels Co Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 September 2026.

Zydus Wellness Ltd witnessed volume of 3.11 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18331 shares. The stock increased 6.82% to Rs.566.00. Volumes stood at 24828 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd clocked volume of 25900 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 15.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1717 shares. The stock lost 1.18% to Rs.11,017.05. Volumes stood at 477 shares in the last session.

TVS Holdings Ltd notched up volume of 1347 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 240 shares. The stock rose 4.52% to Rs.14,000.10. Volumes stood at 254 shares in the last session.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd clocked volume of 6.65 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.66% to Rs.714.00. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd registered volume of 3.86 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.99% to Rs.1,590.10. Volumes stood at 2.97 lakh shares in the last session.

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