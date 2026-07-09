Volumes soar at Acutaas Chemicals Ltd counter

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 4 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31312 shares

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Lenskart Solutions Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Bharti Hexacom Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 July 2026.

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 4 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31312 shares. The stock lost 1.41% to Rs.3,407.90. Volumes stood at 46484 shares in the last session.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 3.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39024 shares. The stock rose 2.11% to Rs.440.40. Volumes stood at 62127 shares in the last session.

Lenskart Solutions Ltd registered volume of 45.9 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.15% to Rs.554.25. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd recorded volume of 52520 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8469 shares. The stock gained 0.72% to Rs.1,088.20. Volumes stood at 3816 shares in the last session.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd notched up volume of 2.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52129 shares. The stock rose 3.87% to Rs.1,579.00. Volumes stood at 12236 shares in the last session.

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