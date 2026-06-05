Volumes soar at Adani Enterprises Ltd counter

Adani Enterprises Ltd clocked volume of 23.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares

Rites Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 June 2026.

Adani Enterprises Ltd clocked volume of 23.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.04% to Rs.3,003.60. Volumes stood at 71826 shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd registered volume of 2.88 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34833 shares. The stock rose 4.89% to Rs.210.15. Volumes stood at 12080 shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd notched up volume of 3.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61130 shares. The stock slipped 2.23% to Rs.2,467.60. Volumes stood at 18400 shares in the last session.

Patanjali Foods Ltd notched up volume of 6.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.58% to Rs.413.65. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd notched up volume of 11.39 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.72% to Rs.32.95. Volumes stood at 1.96 lakh shares in the last session.