Volumes soar at Adani Enterprises Ltd counter
Adani Enterprises Ltd clocked volume of 23.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares
Rites Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 June 2026.
Adani Enterprises Ltd clocked volume of 23.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.04% to Rs.3,003.60. Volumes stood at 71826 shares in the last session.
Rites Ltd registered volume of 2.88 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34833 shares. The stock rose 4.89% to Rs.210.15. Volumes stood at 12080 shares in the last session.
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd notched up volume of 3.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61130 shares. The stock slipped 2.23% to Rs.2,467.60. Volumes stood at 18400 shares in the last session.
Patanjali Foods Ltd notched up volume of 6.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.58% to Rs.413.65. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd notched up volume of 11.39 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.72% to Rs.32.95. Volumes stood at 1.96 lakh shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
MPC holds rate unchanged but stays vigilant for greater clarity to emerge as risks of higher inflation amplify: RBI
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 11:04 AM IST