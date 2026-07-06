Volumes soar at Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd counter

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd clocked volume of 98.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.61 lakh shares

Swan Corp Ltd, Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, HEG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 July 2026.

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd clocked volume of 98.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.35% to Rs.281.50. Volumes stood at 72.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Swan Corp Ltd recorded volume of 46.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.35% to Rs.330.65. Volumes stood at 4.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd clocked volume of 27.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.15% to Rs.702.00. Volumes stood at 4.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun Corp Ltd saw volume of 49.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.75% to Rs.1,550.80. Volumes stood at 11.02 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd registered volume of 29.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.12% to Rs.532.80. Volumes stood at 4.29 lakh shares in the last session.

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