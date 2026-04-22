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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd recorded volume of 296.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 50.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.81 lakh shares

HCL Technologies Ltd, Pine Labs Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 April 2026.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd recorded volume of 296.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 50.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.81 lakh shares. The stock gained 17.59% to Rs.909.95. Volumes stood at 4.81 lakh shares in the last session.

 

HCL Technologies Ltd registered volume of 280.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33.49 lakh shares. The stock slipped 10.60% to Rs.1,288.50. Volumes stood at 30.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Pine Labs Ltd witnessed volume of 135.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.71% to Rs.197.00. Volumes stood at 8.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Exide Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 136.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.30 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.02% to Rs.356.50. Volumes stood at 13.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd witnessed volume of 9.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.72 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.30% to Rs.693.65. Volumes stood at 2.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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