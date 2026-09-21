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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Anupam Rasayan India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Anupam Rasayan India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd recorded volume of 56.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.08 lakh shares

Carborundum Universal Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 September 2026.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd recorded volume of 56.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.08 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.34% to Rs.1,179.40. Volumes stood at 4.65 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Carborundum Universal Ltd clocked volume of 33.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.44% to Rs.1,163.10. Volumes stood at 5.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd witnessed volume of 4973.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 353.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.56% to Rs.16.84. Volumes stood at 373.04 lakh shares in the last session.

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Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd registered volume of 10.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.32% to Rs.797.25. Volumes stood at 66764 shares in the last session.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd notched up volume of 24.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.45 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.10% to Rs.1,098.90. Volumes stood at 11.96 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 3:04 PM IST