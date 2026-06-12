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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 149.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 46.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.22 lakh shares

MMTC Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 June 2026.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 149.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 46.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.22 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.81% to Rs.532.65. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.

 

MMTC Ltd notched up volume of 625.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70.96 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.50% to Rs.68.43. Volumes stood at 14.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd clocked volume of 360.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64.64 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.79% to Rs.47.12. Volumes stood at 30.44 lakh shares in the last session.

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Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd clocked volume of 35.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.41% to Rs.217.88. Volumes stood at 14.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 11.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.27% to Rs.662.80. Volumes stood at 2.22 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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