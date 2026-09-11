Volumes soar at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd counter
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 48.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.70 lakh shares
Pine Labs Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Granules India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 September 2026.
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 48.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.21% to Rs.539.00. Volumes stood at 68818 shares in the last session.
Pine Labs Ltd recorded volume of 2037.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 241.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.32% to Rs.197.97. Volumes stood at 159.11 lakh shares in the last session.
Cochin Shipyard Ltd notched up volume of 51.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.81 lakh shares. The stock slipped 8.64% to Rs.1,389.00. Volumes stood at 10.53 lakh shares in the last session.
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Sun TV Network Ltd notched up volume of 28.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.52% to Rs.480.70. Volumes stood at 2.9 lakh shares in the last session.
Granules India Ltd saw volume of 71.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.42% to Rs.912.00. Volumes stood at 15.97 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST