Volumes soar at Belrise Industries Ltd counter

Belrise Industries Ltd clocked volume of 294.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30.47 lakh shares

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, NLC India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 June 2026.

Belrise Industries Ltd clocked volume of 294.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30.47 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.01% to Rs.230.84. Volumes stood at 23.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd notched up volume of 178.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.47 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.53% to Rs.364.85. Volumes stood at 25.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd recorded volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29587 shares. The stock lost 0.72% to Rs.4,254.00. Volumes stood at 15397 shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 20.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.12% to Rs.790.05. Volumes stood at 18.91 lakh shares in the last session.

NLC India Ltd saw volume of 185.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51.73 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.17% to Rs.328.45. Volumes stood at 35.8 lakh shares in the last session.

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