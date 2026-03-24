Volumes soar at BLS International Services Ltd counter
BLS International Services Ltd recorded volume of 615.74 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 48.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.74 lakh shares
United Breweries Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd, Atul Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 March 2026.
BLS International Services Ltd recorded volume of 615.74 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 48.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.97% to Rs.254.95. Volumes stood at 26.74 lakh shares in the last session.
United Breweries Ltd registered volume of 17.92 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 19.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 92989 shares. The stock rose 1.82% to Rs.1,586.30. Volumes stood at 89814 shares in the last session.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 11.44 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 14.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77290 shares. The stock rose 14.89% to Rs.1,423.90. Volumes stood at 52071 shares in the last session.
Also Read
Lodha Developers Ltd registered volume of 91.12 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 4.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.83% to Rs.733.95. Volumes stood at 41.29 lakh shares in the last session.
Atul Ltd witnessed volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 3.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26167 shares. The stock increased 1.16% to Rs.6,173.00. Volumes stood at 30831 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST