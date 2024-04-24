Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 129.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.33 lakh shares

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 April 2024.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 129.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.28% to Rs.404.30. Volumes stood at 14.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd saw volume of 127.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.54 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.28% to Rs.1,070.00. Volumes stood at 5.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd witnessed volume of 30.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.88% to Rs.713.00. Volumes stood at 3.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd saw volume of 57.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.25% to Rs.273.50. Volumes stood at 8.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd registered volume of 282.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.20% to Rs.247.45. Volumes stood at 19.22 lakh shares in the last session.

