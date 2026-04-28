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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at City Union Bank Ltd counter

Volumes soar at City Union Bank Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

City Union Bank Ltd clocked volume of 7.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Affle 3i Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 April 2026.

City Union Bank Ltd clocked volume of 7.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.46% to Rs.283.45. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 18.95 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.09% to Rs.498.00. Volumes stood at 15.49 lakh shares in the last session.

RBL Bank Ltd notched up volume of 13.29 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.92% to Rs.325.00. Volumes stood at 5.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Affle 3i Ltd witnessed volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27391 shares. The stock dropped 0.01% to Rs.1,452.40. Volumes stood at 99406 shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 11.1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.33% to Rs.650.90. Volumes stood at 4.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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