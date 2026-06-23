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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Cohance Lifesciences Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Cohance Lifesciences Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 9.61 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74436 shares

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Physicswallah Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 June 2026.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 9.61 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74436 shares. The stock gained 17.17% to Rs.476.00. Volumes stood at 13142 shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd clocked volume of 6.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97963 shares. The stock gained 5.61% to Rs.2,525.00. Volumes stood at 3.29 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Hero MotoCorp Ltd registered volume of 72816 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14575 shares. The stock slipped 0.22% to Rs.4,973.90. Volumes stood at 9178 shares in the last session.

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Physicswallah Ltd witnessed volume of 37.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.82% to Rs.128.40. Volumes stood at 27.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd registered volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44636 shares. The stock rose 3.58% to Rs.1,566.20. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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