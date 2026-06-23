Volumes soar at Cohance Lifesciences Ltd counter
Cohance Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 9.61 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74436 shares
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Physicswallah Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 June 2026.
Cohance Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 9.61 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74436 shares. The stock gained 17.17% to Rs.476.00. Volumes stood at 13142 shares in the last session.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd clocked volume of 6.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97963 shares. The stock gained 5.61% to Rs.2,525.00. Volumes stood at 3.29 lakh shares in the last session.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd registered volume of 72816 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14575 shares. The stock slipped 0.22% to Rs.4,973.90. Volumes stood at 9178 shares in the last session.
Also Read
Physicswallah Ltd witnessed volume of 37.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.82% to Rs.128.40. Volumes stood at 27.35 lakh shares in the last session.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd registered volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44636 shares. The stock rose 3.58% to Rs.1,566.20. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 11:31 AM IST