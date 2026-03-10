Volumes soar at Coromandel International Ltd counter

Coromandel International Ltd recorded volume of 11.26 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 35.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32076 shares

Dabur India Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, Emami Ltd, Pfizer Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 March 2026.

Coromandel International Ltd recorded volume of 11.26 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 35.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32076 shares. The stock gained 0.61% to Rs.2,011.25. Volumes stood at 12226 shares in the last session.

Dabur India Ltd clocked volume of 10.12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 26.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38414 shares. The stock gained 2.09% to Rs.476.40. Volumes stood at 47889 shares in the last session.

Grasim Industries Ltd clocked volume of 5.15 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69135 shares. The stock gained 1.65% to Rs.2,724.20. Volumes stood at 4.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Emami Ltd notched up volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24629 shares. The stock slipped 0.25% to Rs.442.00. Volumes stood at 72611 shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd registered volume of 3302 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 894 shares. The stock rose 0.25% to Rs.4,784.65. Volumes stood at 1050 shares in the last session.

