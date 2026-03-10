Volumes soar at Coromandel International Ltd counter
Coromandel International Ltd clocked volume of 11.27 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 35.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32076 shares
Dabur India Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, Emami Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 March 2026.
Coromandel International Ltd clocked volume of 11.27 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 35.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32076 shares. The stock gained 0.98% to Rs.2,018.70. Volumes stood at 12226 shares in the last session.
Dabur India Ltd witnessed volume of 10.16 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 26.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38414 shares. The stock increased 2.18% to Rs.476.80. Volumes stood at 47889 shares in the last session.
Grasim Industries Ltd notched up volume of 5.16 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 69135 shares. The stock rose 1.49% to Rs.2,720.00. Volumes stood at 4.32 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
Emami Ltd registered volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24629 shares. The stock rose 0.07% to Rs.443.40. Volumes stood at 72611 shares in the last session.
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 82919 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18669 shares. The stock increased 15.53% to Rs.466.50. Volumes stood at 37736 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST