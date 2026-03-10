Volumes soar at Coromandel International Ltd counter

Coromandel International Ltd clocked volume of 11.27 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 35.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32076 shares

Dabur India Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, Emami Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 March 2026.

Coromandel International Ltd clocked volume of 11.27 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 35.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32076 shares. The stock gained 0.98% to Rs.2,018.70. Volumes stood at 12226 shares in the last session.

Dabur India Ltd witnessed volume of 10.16 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 26.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38414 shares. The stock increased 2.18% to Rs.476.80. Volumes stood at 47889 shares in the last session.

Grasim Industries Ltd notched up volume of 5.16 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 69135 shares. The stock rose 1.49% to Rs.2,720.00. Volumes stood at 4.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Emami Ltd registered volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24629 shares. The stock rose 0.07% to Rs.443.40. Volumes stood at 72611 shares in the last session.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 82919 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18669 shares. The stock increased 15.53% to Rs.466.50. Volumes stood at 37736 shares in the last session.

