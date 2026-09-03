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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Elgi Equipments Ltd recorded volume of 6.62 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29096 shares

Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 September 2026.

Elgi Equipments Ltd recorded volume of 6.62 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29096 shares. The stock gained 1.46% to Rs.626.00. Volumes stood at 15060 shares in the last session.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 149.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.14% to Rs.347.45. Volumes stood at 33.02 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Medplus Health Services Ltd saw volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7552 shares. The stock dropped 0.67% to Rs.656.00. Volumes stood at 2458 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd registered volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11710 shares. The stock rose 2.20% to Rs.1,286.30. Volumes stood at 6644 shares in the last session.

RBL Bank Ltd registered volume of 7.87 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84532 shares. The stock rose 4.18% to Rs.405.80. Volumes stood at 2.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 11:04 AM IST