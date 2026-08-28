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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Escorts Kubota Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Escorts Kubota Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

Escorts Kubota Ltd clocked volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 44.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2283 shares

Tejas Networks Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 August 2026.

Escorts Kubota Ltd clocked volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 44.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2283 shares. The stock gained 1.70% to Rs.3,025.00. Volumes stood at 3790 shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd witnessed volume of 21.07 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 40.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52075 shares. The stock increased 9.56% to Rs.559.70. Volumes stood at 50699 shares in the last session.

 

Premier Energies Ltd registered volume of 22.16 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 30.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71950 shares. The stock slipped 0.73% to Rs.996.55. Volumes stood at 91687 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd clocked volume of 71.54 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 21.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.82% to Rs.256.50. Volumes stood at 2.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd witnessed volume of 12.53 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 90148 shares. The stock increased 0.91% to Rs.748.75. Volumes stood at 56952 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 11:06 AM IST