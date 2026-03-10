Volumes soar at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd clocked volume of 78.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 66.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 March 2026.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd witnessed volume of 468.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.62% to Rs.123.83. Volumes stood at 13.34 lakh shares in the last session.
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd registered volume of 126.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.84 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.71% to Rs.397.45. Volumes stood at 21.92 lakh shares in the last session.
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 58.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.64% to Rs.484.90. Volumes stood at 3.44 lakh shares in the last session.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd witnessed volume of 41.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.44% to Rs.971.90. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 2:50 PM IST