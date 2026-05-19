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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at GAIL (India) Ltd counter

Volumes soar at GAIL (India) Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

GAIL (India) Ltd recorded volume of 56.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.60 lakh shares

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Astral Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 May 2026.

GAIL (India) Ltd recorded volume of 56.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.60 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.72% to Rs.157.45. Volumes stood at 3.52 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 2.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44773 shares. The stock gained 4.51% to Rs.542.10. Volumes stood at 52300 shares in the last session.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 3.24 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79856 shares. The stock gained 5.44% to Rs.228.70. Volumes stood at 84342 shares in the last session.

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Astral Ltd notched up volume of 75747 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30099 shares. The stock slipped 5.40% to Rs.1,462.45. Volumes stood at 23871 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 81633 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37762 shares. The stock increased 4.49% to Rs.176.70. Volumes stood at 35739 shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

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