Volumes soar at Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd counter
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd recorded volume of 682.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39.35 lakh shares
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, Atul Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 April 2026.
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd recorded volume of 682.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.49% to Rs.571.00. Volumes stood at 39.81 lakh shares in the last session.
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd registered volume of 36.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.48% to Rs.1,442.20. Volumes stood at 97521 shares in the last session.
Atul Ltd witnessed volume of 1.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29950 shares. The stock increased 2.44% to Rs.6,891.00. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.
Cochin Shipyard Ltd recorded volume of 104.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.91% to Rs.1,671.00. Volumes stood at 19.9 lakh shares in the last session.
IDBI Bank Ltd recorded volume of 496.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 91.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.02% to Rs.75.96. Volumes stood at 53.48 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 2:51 PM IST