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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Honasa Consumer Ltd recorded volume of 591.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 83.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.10 lakh shares

Central Bank of India, JSW Cement Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 May 2026.

Honasa Consumer Ltd recorded volume of 591.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 83.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.29% to Rs.394.00. Volumes stood at 9.36 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Central Bank of India witnessed volume of 789.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40.98 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.19% to Rs.31.48. Volumes stood at 25.36 lakh shares in the last session.

JSW Cement Ltd registered volume of 932.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.16% to Rs.136.59. Volumes stood at 411.17 lakh shares in the last session.

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FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd recorded volume of 262.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.71% to Rs.276.45. Volumes stood at 58.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Life Insurance Corporation of India recorded volume of 119.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.72 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.34% to Rs.818.90. Volumes stood at 40.74 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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