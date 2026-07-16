Volumes soar at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd counter
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 115.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.83 lakh shares
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, ITI Ltd, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 July 2026.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 115.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.83 lakh shares. The stock lost 10.81% to Rs.1,618.40. Volumes stood at 6.37 lakh shares in the last session.
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd saw volume of 1749.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 106.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.44% to Rs.172.34. Volumes stood at 61.12 lakh shares in the last session.
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd clocked volume of 72.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.26% to Rs.576.25. Volumes stood at 27.38 lakh shares in the last session.
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ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 33.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.69 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.04% to Rs.281.55. Volumes stood at 11.01 lakh shares in the last session.
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd witnessed volume of 203.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.44 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.71% to Rs.360.45. Volumes stood at 19.07 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 2:51 PM IST