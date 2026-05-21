Volumes soar at International Gemological Institute Limited counter
International Gemological Institute Limited recorded volume of 2.92 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29667 shares
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Dr Agarwals Health Care Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 May 2026.
International Gemological Institute Limited recorded volume of 2.92 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29667 shares. The stock gained 5.61% to Rs.371.95. Volumes stood at 37781 shares in the last session.
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd notched up volume of 7.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.90% to Rs.439.95. Volumes stood at 24393 shares in the last session.
Sammaan Capital Ltd notched up volume of 34.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.99% to Rs.154.50. Volumes stood at 13.85 lakh shares in the last session.
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd saw volume of 1704 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 369 shares. The stock increased 1.69% to Rs.11,705.00. Volumes stood at 318 shares in the last session.
Dr Agarwals Health Care Ltd clocked volume of 19266 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5256 shares. The stock gained 1.45% to Rs.467.90. Volumes stood at 3950 shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST