Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter
ITI Ltd recorded volume of 666.85 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 92.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.23 lakh shares
KEC International Ltd, Meesho Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Rites Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 April 2026.
ITI Ltd recorded volume of 666.85 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 92.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.64% to Rs.297.81. Volumes stood at 9.82 lakh shares in the last session.
KEC International Ltd clocked volume of 95.79 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 13.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.99 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.02% to Rs.584.75. Volumes stood at 14.68 lakh shares in the last session.
Meesho Ltd saw volume of 551.59 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 12.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.55% to Rs.165.78. Volumes stood at 45.04 lakh shares in the last session.
Honasa Consumer Ltd clocked volume of 77.84 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 10.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.71% to Rs.331.30. Volumes stood at 10.39 lakh shares in the last session.
Rites Ltd clocked volume of 50.13 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 6.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.01% to Rs.204.44. Volumes stood at 7.28 lakh shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST