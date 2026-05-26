Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter
ITI Ltd clocked volume of 39.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.61 lakh shares
Container Corporation Of India Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 May 2026.
ITI Ltd clocked volume of 39.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.23% to Rs.300.15. Volumes stood at 4.91 lakh shares in the last session.
Container Corporation Of India Ltd registered volume of 71.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.47 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.08% to Rs.475.80. Volumes stood at 7.2 lakh shares in the last session.
Adani Total Gas Ltd notched up volume of 251.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.21% to Rs.713.25. Volumes stood at 33.02 lakh shares in the last session.
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Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd recorded volume of 167.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31.57 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.58% to Rs.64.95. Volumes stood at 36.26 lakh shares in the last session.
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd recorded volume of 56.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.58% to Rs.888.50. Volumes stood at 78.34 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 3:04 PM IST