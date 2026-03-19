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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd recorded volume of 3532.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 687.37 lakh shares

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Ather Energy Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 March 2026.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd recorded volume of 3532.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 687.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.20% to Rs.16.38. Volumes stood at 2601.17 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 3.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68802 shares. The stock gained 2.47% to Rs.3,220.30. Volumes stood at 89948 shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd clocked volume of 6.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.28% to Rs.600.00. Volumes stood at 2.68 lakh shares in the last session.

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Ather Energy Ltd notched up volume of 58.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.72% to Rs.755.60. Volumes stood at 49.77 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Bank Ltd registered volume of 1416.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 408.32 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.19% to Rs.807.70. Volumes stood at 235.07 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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