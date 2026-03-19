Volumes soar at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd recorded volume of 3532.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 687.37 lakh shares
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Ather Energy Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 March 2026.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd recorded volume of 3532.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 687.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.20% to Rs.16.38. Volumes stood at 2601.17 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 3.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68802 shares. The stock gained 2.47% to Rs.3,220.30. Volumes stood at 89948 shares in the last session.
Sun TV Network Ltd clocked volume of 6.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.28% to Rs.600.00. Volumes stood at 2.68 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
Ather Energy Ltd notched up volume of 58.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.72% to Rs.755.60. Volumes stood at 49.77 lakh shares in the last session.
HDFC Bank Ltd registered volume of 1416.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 408.32 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.19% to Rs.807.70. Volumes stood at 235.07 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST