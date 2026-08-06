Volumes soar at JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd counter
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd recorded volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 41.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5081 shares
Clean Science & Technology Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 August 2026.
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd recorded volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 41.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5081 shares. The stock gained 4.61% to Rs.597.70. Volumes stood at 5117 shares in the last session.
Clean Science & Technology Ltd saw volume of 8.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78345 shares. The stock dropped 0.41% to Rs.766.00. Volumes stood at 41016 shares in the last session.
Neuland Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 28393 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2908 shares. The stock increased 8.14% to Rs.21,589.00. Volumes stood at 2844 shares in the last session.
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Cummins India Ltd registered volume of 90164 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10320 shares. The stock rose 0.30% to Rs.5,424.40. Volumes stood at 16702 shares in the last session.
Navin Fluorine International Ltd witnessed volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18445 shares. The stock increased 6.44% to Rs.8,090.55. Volumes stood at 6113 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 11:33 AM IST