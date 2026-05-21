Volumes soar at JSW Cement Ltd counter

JSW Cement Ltd clocked volume of 301.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.52 lakh shares

Honeywell Automation India Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 May 2026.

JSW Cement Ltd clocked volume of 301.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.72% to Rs.130.24. Volumes stood at 5.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd notched up volume of 1.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4779 shares. The stock rose 16.42% to Rs.35,135.00. Volumes stood at 15569 shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 22.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85035 shares. The stock rose 4.72% to Rs.404.70. Volumes stood at 60327 shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd notched up volume of 3425.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 150.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.71% to Rs.22.76. Volumes stood at 566.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd clocked volume of 155.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.33 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.31% to Rs.438.00. Volumes stood at 12.91 lakh shares in the last session.

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